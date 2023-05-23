Election Tribunal: Defend Nigeria’s dignity, Group tells judges

File: Picture used to demonstrate the story

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As the nation awaits the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Free Nigeria Movement (FRN) on Monday, expressed cautious optimism that the country’s judiciary is on a mission of redemption.

Consequently, it urged the five judges of the tribunal to uphold their integrity and defend the dignity of Nigeria in their decisions.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a briefing in Abuja, Dr. Moses Paul, stated that the judges stand at a historical crossroad and their actions and inactions will have a great impact on the nation.

According to him, many Nigerians are hopeful that the judges will demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for all.

“The judiciary in Nigeria, as we believe, is on the cause of redemption to expunge all forms of public doubt and suspicion of trading justice in our courts.

“While we accept the modus of facts and application of relevant laws to same by the judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court, we call go them to uphold their integrity to defend the dignity of our country in all their decisions.

“The integrity of the judiciary must be upheld in all decisions and the processes must be transparent. That is what Nigerians will accept. Anything other than this will amount to an installment by the judiciary,” Dr. Paul said.

The civil society group advocating for good governance further called on the Supreme Court to expedite action and hear the case of double nomination of Kashim Shettima on its merit.

“We also call on Nigerians to stand up and demand justice,” he added.

When asked about the call for the sack, arrest and prosecution of INEC Chairman, Dr. Paul maintained the group’s position, stating that it is necessary for the sake of accountability and transparency.

“We cannot continue to tolerate corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of our electoral process,” he said.