Yakubu Gowon

Election Dispute: Allow judiciary to decide, Gowon tells Atiku, Obi, others

….urges Nigerians to accept tribunal’s verdict

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– As legal fireworks begin on petitions challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on Thursday, implored all the aggrieved candidates to allow the judiciary to decide their fate.

Gowon, who spoke at the 15th Edition of Punuka Annual Lecture & Symposium, organised in honour of a late Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chike Idigbe, urged all the petitioners and Nigerians to accept decisions of the tribunal in good faith.

He described the judiciary as the guardian of the constitution and the rule of law, saying it has overtime proved itself as the hope of the common man.

However, the former military leader who was a special guest at the event, warned the judiciary to be “strong, Independent and impartial” so as to be able to ensure the protection of democracy in the country.

He said: “As a Nation, we have come a long way since our independence in 1960, and we have faced many challenges along the way- to put it moderately.

“It is no secret that the judiciary plays a vital role in nation building and in keeping us united as a nation.

“The judiciary, in essence, is the guardian of the constitution and the rule of law. The judiciary provides a check on the powers of the executive and legislative branches and ensures that the rights and freedoms of the citizens are protected through the instrumentality of the Court.

“As a former military leader (Head of State), I have seen and known firsthand the importance of the judiciary in maintaining stability and order in our society.

“The judiciary serves as the bedrock of our democracy, and it is only through a strong, independent and impartial judiciary that we can ensure the protection of our democracy and the advancement of our nation.

“The judiciary has overtime maintained their enviable status as the beacon of hope for our democracy, serving as the balance between every class and truly the hope of the common man.

“As we move forward as a nation, let us not forget the role that the judiciary plays in nation building especially the apex court in its carrying out its duty of questioning the veracity of the decisions of the lower courts.

“As such we need to allow the apex court, their deliberations and come up with their decisions and as the public to be humble enough to accept their decision as final in order to maintain the sanctity of the judiciary as individuals and institutions.

“This is very important at this stage in view of the post-election litigations that are now going on.

“Let us give the Judiciary the opportunity to do that work and let us accept their decision as it is.”

While eulogising the late jurist who served as a Chief Judge in the defunct Republic of Biafra before he was recalled back to the Supreme Court in 1975, Gen. Gowon maintained that his unwavering commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law was a testament to his unflinching character and belief in the nation.

“Justice Idigbe’s life and work on and off the Bench exemplifies the ideals of integrity, courage, and service.

“His unwavering dedication to justice and fairness has been a source of inspiration to many, and his legacy will continue to live on for generations to come”, he added.

While the Chairman of the event, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, in his remarks, noted that Justice Idigbe’s judgements remained binding precedents in the judiciary, on his part, the Minister of State for Budget & Planning, Prince Clem Agba, described the late jurist as a fearless advocate of the rule of law who gave his best legal intervention in all areas of human endeavour.

“Justice Idigbe had the unique opportunity of bestriding the legal profession like a colossus and he is remembered not only as a jurist par excellence, but also as an advocate of equity, justice and the fair application of the rule of law,” Agba stated.