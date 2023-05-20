El-Rufai vows to sack workers, demolish houses till last day in office

El-Rufai

-As Wike Praises His Courage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has said he would continue to sack workers, and embark on the demolition of houses and bad structures in the State until the eleventh hour of his administration.

He spoke at a book launch in Kaduna on Saturday, where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State praised his courage for telling truth to power.

The book was written on him and his administration in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai said he would continue to sack any bad person needed to be sacked in his government and demolish bad structures.

“Any bad thing we find we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office we will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things”.

In a message to the occasion, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Governor El-rufai as a hardworking person.

“Give El-rufai any task, he will deliver it,” he said

Governor Wike who was guest speaker at the occasion, said that he has never seen a fearless and outspoken Nigerian, like El-Rufai.

The Governor of Rivers State said people who can speak truth to power in the country were not easy to come by, and that only Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai had the temerity and courage to do so, even to the ruling party he belonged.

He donated N20 million for the book launch and advised other guests at the occasion to buy the books and stock them in public and private schools libraries in Nigeria.