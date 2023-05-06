Ekweremadu: Lawyer seeks King Charles’ intervention

A constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, has written King Charles III, pleading for a Prerogative of Mercy for the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and wife, Beatrice, over their conviction by a British court.

Ajulo made the plea in a letter to King Charles III and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Ike, his wife and doctor, Obinna Obeta were sentenced to 9 years, 4 years and 10 years, respectively, in prison by an Old Bailey Court for violating British laws on kidney donation and transplant.

“Your Majesty, though invigorated by your coronation I witnessed the same with mixed emotions.

“Ekweremadu and his wife have been convicted and sentenced accordingly and I plead that you graciously and mercifully invoke the Royal Prerogative of Mercy in favour of the couple,” he said.

He described the chronicle of Ekweremadu and his wife was a sad one that left a bitter taste in the mouth.

He said their action was a “desperate” move by parents in their quest to save the life of their daughter Sonia”.

Ajulo said the lady in question was in dire need of a kidney transplant but unfortunately, her parents their doctor went about the mission in the most unsavoury of ways.

He explained that Ekweremadu may have chosen to not publicly advertise for a kidney donor to avoid swindlers who could take undue advantage of his daughter’s ailment.