Ekene Som Mekwunye’s film “Honey Money” premieres, goes to cinemas

By Ayo Onikoyi

The premiere of a new film titled “Honey Money” by film director and AMVCA winner, Ekene Som Mekwunye was held penultimate Friday, April 28, 2023 at Filmone Imax, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos amid pomp and pageantry.

The movie, Honey Money stars Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, Junior Pope, Babarex, Femi Branch, Lina Idoko, Sandra Okunzuwa, Uzee Usman, Somadina etc. The story, themed around the Yahoo boys phenomenon is one Nigerians can easily relate to.

The movie is a co-production between his company, Riverside Productions, Filmone Studios and VSL. Ekene believes it’s a movie Nigerians and indeed everyone around the world would enjoy because apart from the fact that it tells a story about a vice that a lot of young Nigerians have unfortunately taken to and people have some personal experiences, it’s a story that was done to entertain the audience with powerful acting from their favorite actors and good production values.

He narrates how they went all out to tell a great story by sparing no cost, including going to hire a private jet and some very exotic locations. The film would also be making its European debut in Paris in a few days at the cinema l’arlequin in the heart of the French capital at the Nollywood Week Film Festival on May 13, 2023.

Ekene, who apart from being the director and one of the executive producers of the film is also an adjunct faculty at the school and communication, Pan Atlantic University and recently returned from a speaking engagement at a seminar organized by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at their campus in Boston.