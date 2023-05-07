Ehiemere talks tough as APGA releases timetable for congresses

APGA

By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State chapter, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, has cautioned party members against disrespect to the party hierarchy, saying he is still in charge of the affairs of the party until new leadership emerges.

This is as the National Working Committee, NWC of the party has released timetable for the party’s ward, state and national congresses.

Ehiemere who addressed newsmen after the party’s state working committee meeting at APGA state secretariat off Azikiwe Road Umuahia, urged the party faithful to sustain their loyalty and respect for the party leadership.

Ehiemere who harped on party supremacy, appreciated APGA members in the state for their support to the State Working Committee under his watch and urged them to remain focused.

Rev. Ehiemere who said that APGA had become more acceptable in the state despite the outcome of the last elections, predicted a brighter future for the party.

He expressed delight that APGA was among the seven out of 18 political parties in the country that produced members of the National Assembly.

Ehiemere urged the party faithful including those who for whatever reasons felt aggrieved over the 2023 elections to put the past behind and support the on-going efforts to reposition the party.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Comrade Simeon Onyeje, who spoke earlier, said that the ward congress would hold on May 17th; local government area congress May 20th; and the state and zonal 23rd of May; while the national convention will be on 31st of May, 2023.

He said that the decision was taken at the state council executive meeting, comprising state working committee members, local government area party chairmen and secretaries.

Onyeje disclosed that the party also deliberated on the report of the adhoc committees constituted to engage aggrieved party members in the aftermath of the party primaries.

He said that machinery had been set in motion to reconcile aggrieved members and re-jig the party.