Egypt opens border for Nigerians fleeing Sudan after Buhari calls Egyptian president

The Egyptian border has opened for Nigerians fleeing war-ravaged Sudan to be airlifted by the Air Force back to Nigeria, Vanguard reports.

This was disclosed by the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Monday while giving an update.

Dabiri-Erewa said it took the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari for the North African country’s border to open for Nigerians.

“UPDATE: With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin, Dabiri-Erewa wrote.

Recall the first set of 637 Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan were earlier reported by Vanguard to be stranded at the Egyptian border with the war-torn country.

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, who spoke Sunday, said the Egyptian authorities had not opened its border with Sudan for the students three days after their arrival.

Onyeama said the Egyptian authorities had insisted on clearing all the 637 Nigerians before they could be allowed entry into their country.

He explained that the Federal Government might move the students to Port Sudan for evacuation if Egypt delayed further.