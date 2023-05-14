Effect of UN House, Police HQ, Nyanya Park, other bombings on Nigerians – Buratai

…Explains how Media Operations helped to Change Narrative

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai at the weekend said that prior to his appointment as COAS, Nigerians were already feeling a sense of defeat psychologically by Boko Haram terrorists because there propaganda machinery got Nigerians unsettled.

“With the bombings at United Nations House, bombing of the Police headquarters, bombing of the Nyanya Motor park, bombing of Abacha barracks market and the propagsnda, Nigerians became afraid and began to feel a sence of defeat psycologically”.

Buratai spoke at the unveiling of three books authored by Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace, a veteran defence correspondent in Abuja namely “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,” “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave and Other Poems”.

He said, “On assumption of office as COAS and to change this narrative, I had to bring in (Embed) journalists while confronting the insurgency. We began what we called information operations. This helped a lot in our psychology operations in which Defence correspondents played significant and patriotic roles.

“For the first time in Nigeria’s history, we had journalists in the forefromt with us. Media operations is something that is critical which is called information operation or psychological operation in the Military.

“It was necesitated by the fact that Nigerians were feeling defeated unfortunately by the Boko Haram propaganda. When we came in, we had to defeat that fear of Boko haram and of the unknown that befell the citizens as the attacks entered into the hearts of the city in Abuja with places like mosques and churches.

“This media operations was one of our strategies to ensure that these propaganda was eliminated from our minds hence we ensured the press goes along with us to achieve this purpose.

In his remarks, Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor said, “As members of the armed forces, we remain very professional in the fight against natiinal threats based on the core principles that were entrenched in our training and the values we inculcate into our officers, but even at that, there are still areas where reviews are carried out and when there are doubts, we take measures to fill them up.

“But it will be unfair to disparage men and women of the armed forces who toil night and day for the rest of the society to sleep with their two eyes closed.

“There are those among us that might have done beyond the call of duty or under performed and measures are taken to redress those. But the narrative of generalizing should not be so.

He congratulated the author Jibrin Ndace because he is a highly committed individual, a core professional journalist, a patriotic Nigerian who has shown so much commitment in supporting the armed forces and other stakeholders that have made one contribution or the other in our counter terrorism and Counter insurgency efforts.

General Lucky Irabor spoke highly of General Buratai and Gen Lamidi Adeosun saying General Buratai was able to identify the key role of media operations and how it can be infused into kenetic actions, which led to the embeding of journalist into the Nigerian Army tours.

Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, together with the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), and other eminent Nigerians launched the book.

The books which highlights the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the North-east of Nigeria, according to Ndace were written specifically to aid in the visualization of the horrors terrorists visited on citizens and how the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, Civilian JTF confronted them under the leadership of the 20th Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

Shettima, represented by Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, congratulated Ndace, the author, for joining the league of writers, who have chosen to document the story of Nigeria’s counter-insurgency war, from an witness perspective.

He said Ndace’s trilogy are not only ‘mere biographies, but outstanding intellectual works”.

Magashi, on his part, noted that the media, in particular, has a responsibility as warranted by the principle of developmental journalism not to incite hate and inflame passion, but to inform, educate and mobilize support for the armed forces.

The Defence Minister said: “I therefore, congratulate Gen. Buratai for his exceptional and patriotic service to our fatherland, and wish the author greater milestone in his career and new-found role as a contributor to military history”.

Earlier, Alh. Mohammed Idris Malagi, the Chairman and CEO of Blueprint Newspapers, in his welcome address, described Ndace as a mentee that has continued to make him proud.

Speaking on why he embarked on the project which took him five years of hard work, Ndace, thd immediate-past Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state, noted that he was encouraged by the need to document that phase of the war against insurgency in which he was a witness.