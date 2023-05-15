EFCC re-arrests Mompha on alleged N6bn money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday said the social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha), charged with N6 billion money laundering had been re-arrested.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Suleiman Suleiman, told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the prosecution in collaboration with its international partners had secured the arrest of Mompha.

“The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.

“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court,” Suleiman said.

Justice Mojisola Dada, thereafter, adjourned the case until July 3 for continuation of trial.

Recall that reports that the court had on Sept. 21, 2022 ordered the commencement of trial of the defendant in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.

EFCC had on Jan. 22, 2022 arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight-count charge of N6 billion laundering, which he pleaded not guilty to.

T he court had on June 22, 2022 issued a bench warrant for Mompha’s arrest following his absence in court.

The social media celebrity was equally absent in court on June 16, 2022.

On June 10, 2022 EFCC accused him of flouting the court’s order by travelling to Dubai with a new international passport.

The charges against Mompha include conspiracy to launder money obtained through unlawful activities, and laundering of money obtained through unlawful activities.

Others are: retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, use of property derived from an unlawful act, possession of a document containing false pretense, and failure to disclose assets.