EFCC nabs 26 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abuja

By Luminous Jannamike,Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a significant breakthrough in its fight against cybercrime, as it apprehended 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Kubwa, Abuja.

The EFCC announced this latest operation in a statement on its official Facebook page, yesterday.

The suspects, whose identities were released by the commission, include Favour Obinna, Chinaza Onuigbo, Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Suleiman Daude, Ali Daude, Godwin Ifeanyi, Victor Ageme, Enoch Alfa, Wisdom Ndubuisi, Matthew Gideon, Stanly Kosi, Japhet Akogun, James Efegha and Christopher Enaho.

Others were Daniel Benjamin, Idris Salvation, Idris Victor, Ikechukwu Ephraim Idris, Abdullahi Sani, Jeremiah Yacim, Chindu Chukwuma, Mohammed Daude Hamisu, Tochukwu Trust, Theophilus Marshal, Sani Solomon and Chukwu Nnaemeka Oscar.

During the operation, the EFCC recovered a Toyota Camry SE, a Mercedes Benz GLK 350, and two Lexus IS 250 cars, as well as several mobile phones and laptops.

The commission stated that the suspects will face charges as soon as the investigation is concluded.