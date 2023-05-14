EFCC inaugurates integrity clubs in Lagos, Makurdi

Stock photo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has inaugurated the EFCC Integrity Club in Methodist Boys High School, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Its Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa made the disclosure in a statement issued by agency’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in Abuja on Sunday.

The EFCC chairman urged the students to be anti-corruption ambassadors by eschewing corrupt tendencies.

Bawa, who was represented by ACE 1 Michael Wetkas, Zonal Commander, Lagos Command, also tasked the students to uphold the core values of the Club, which are integrity, discipline, honesty and patriotism.

“As students, youths and leaders of tomorrow, you need to have deeper insights into the havocs being wreaked on our nation by the monster of corruption.

“You are expected to channel your creative energies into useful engagements and not into dishonest and dubious means of cheating others of their resources,” he said.

In his remarks, Umoh Felix, a teacher and patron of the Club, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for inaugurating the Club in the school.

He urged the students to shun acts of corruption and financial crimes.

”We are ready to partner with the EFCC in the fight against economic and financial crimes by speaking up against corrupt practices within the school and the environment at large.”

About 250 students took oath of service alongside the executives.

Also, the Head Boy of the School, Oche Ochefu thanked the EFCC for the honour and pledged to join the rest of students in lending their voices against economic and financial crimes.

In a related development, the anti graft Agency has inaugurated similar club at NKST Secondary School, High Level Makurdi, Benue.

Represented by the Head, Public Affairs, EFCC Zonal Command, Makurdi, CSE Adeniran Samuel, Bawa urged the students to be of exemplary conduct and to make integrity their guide.

“I hope that every member of the Club and the entire school community will embrace the values and regulations of the Club and in the process, make Nigeria better and greater,” he said.

He enjoined the students to be Anti-Corruption ambassadors in their school, community and the society at large.

Thirty students took the oath of service.

The Principal of the school, MrTyoor Terngu lauded the EFCC for the gesture.

“We are happy that we are now part of the EFCC Integrity Club and we promise to lead by example,” he said. (NAN)