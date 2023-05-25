EFCC boss tasks new detective cadets on making Nigeria corrupt-free

EFCC boss, Bawa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has challenged the newly-inducted detective inspector cadets on making Nigeria a corrupt-free country and a better place to live.

Bawa gave the charge at the passing out parade of Detective Inspector Course 6/2022 cadets of EFCC on Thursday at Police Mobile Force Training College, (PMFTC), Ende Hills, Nassarawa-Eggon, Nasarawa State.

“I’m happy to say that the cadets have been transformed and are ready to deliver their quota in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

“I urge you all to be committed to the profession you’re signed up for.

“It is crucial for you to know that law enforcement, especially in the field of fighting financial crimes, is a crucial national service, a career that takes years to build, which requires only minutes to destroy,” he said.

The EFCC boss also commended the quality of training received by the 115 cadets, adding that they were now combat-ready personnel for protection of the staff and other critical infrastructure.

“Before you today are officers drawn from every state in Nigeria, as well as the FCT after having fulfilled the selection requirements during the recruitment exercise, they came in without knowing what to expect.

“But today, after the completion of their training, they are passing out not as civilians, but as highly trained law enforcement officers of the EFCC.

“In the course of the training, these cadets received relevant academic knowledge from EFCC instructors in areas of vocational studies, legal studies, financial studies, forensic, ICT and general studies,” he said.

According to him, they were also introduced to the policies and manual of the commission, which are meant to guide their conduct, both within and outside the commission.

“A portion of the training involves drilling, combat techniques and arms training, to instill discipline, endurance and patience on them.

“The cadets further undertook lessons in principles of marksmanship, weapon handling, stripling and assembling of these weapons and shooting range exercises,” he said.

He noted that it had been a long road getting there, in spite of the various challenges encountered.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for strengthening the commission in his quest and zeal to rid the country of corruption, whose effect has slowed down the country’s development potential.

“Since my appointment as the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr President has granted us all the necessary supports and legislation, including the need to boost the manpower of the commission,

“To reinforce his commitment, the president assented into law three legislations, namely the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022; the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022; and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022.

“These legal instruments against illicit financial flow and money laundering have aided the conviction achievement of the EFCC.

“Notwithstanding its enforcement and prosecution mileage, the commission has not relented in its prevention mandate in line with this strategic objective plan of 2021 to 2025.

“Among which is increasing the level of public engagement in the fight against economic and financial crime,” he said.

Bawa said in furtherance of its objective, the commission, on every Wednesday of the week, engages in real time with the public via a virtual town-hall meeting on the EFCC’s tweeter handle.

He added that the commission would continue to establish integrity clubs in secondary schools and zero tolerance clubs in tertiary institutions across the nation.

“These initiatives provide avenues to engage and dissuade our young people from the rise of financial crimes particularly, cybercrime and advance fee fraud.

“The rebirth of the special control unit against money laundering fully empowered and domicile in the EFCC has also increased the rigorous and sustained public enlightenment, supervision, and enforcement drive of the commission towards the designated non-financial businesses and professions,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Ayo Olowonihi, Commandant, EFCC Academy, congratulated the new detectives on their successful completion of the rigorous training programme.

Olowonihi commended the cooperation between trainers of the Nigeria Police Force and the EFCC, who he said laboured daily to deliver training to the cadets.

“You have demonstrated your commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes in Nigeria.

“I urge you to apply the skills and knowledge you have acquired to help us achieve our mandate of ensuring a corrupt-free society,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Commissioner of Police Ali Audu Dabigi, the commandant of Nigeria Police Mobile Force Training College DCP Ikioye Orutugu, represented by deputy commander ACP Mohammed Nda and other top officials of the EFCC, including the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. George Abang.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cadets John Okoronkwo and Tawosen Jacob Benga were awarded overall best for outstanding performance, while Cadet Yusuf Jamiu Oluwaseun was the best Cadet in drill.

The EFCC Commandant’s award for command and leadership went to Cadet Abubakar Abdullahi.