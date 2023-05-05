EFCC arrests fake Police officer, 42 others for alleged Internet fraud in Ogun

Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, Friday, May 5, 2023, arrested a self-acclaimed police officer, Tijani Idris Oluwaseun, and forty-two (42) others for alleged internet fraud activities.

The cybercriminals were arrested at the Ijebu-Ode and Awa-Ijebu towns of Ogun State following actionable intelligence on their alleged fraudulent activities.

Aside from Oluwaseun who claimed to be an officer serving in Ede, Osun State, the other suspects include Dahud Sodiq Temidayo, Emmanuel Chidibe Peter, Alan Joseph Opeyemi, Sodiq Iyanu Babatunde, Abiodun Olukoya Ibrahim, Adebanjo Oluwaseyi Emmanuel, Olokode Ajibola Obaloluwa, Emiade Azeez Ayotunde, Okeowo Oluwadayo Ahmed, Oludare Abdulazeez Ajadi, Emmanuel Sunday John, Wisdom Alloy, Yusuf Nurudeen, Kadiri Oluwasegun Sodiq, Daniel Christopher Imlegu, Tijani Babatunde, Abubakar Faruq Oluwapelumi, Oyeneye Jerimiah Abiodun, Clement Temitope, Balogun Olatunji, Akinboyede Idris Olawole, Akinlade Gbemileke and Afeez Lekan.

The rest are: Bankole Timilehin, Akande Olanrewaju, Arowolo Ololade, Kelvin Udanyi, Ayanmo Sunday, Olanusi Bolaji, Victor Ogheneremu, Ogunboye Ayodeji, Emmanuel Ayomide, Ojo Odegbele, Sotunde Tobi, Ayodele Felix, Festus Akindeji, Jonathan Taiwo Resurrection, Agun Michael Okikiola, Olawale Oluwaseyi Ezekiel, Adeife Adeleke, Taiwo Ayanmo and Aduraja Samuel Olaoluwa.

Items recovered include eleven exotic cars, several laptops, numerous iPhones, apple wrist watches, expensive video games and golden teeth worth millions of naira worn by one of the suspects.

They will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.