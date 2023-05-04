EFCC arrests 32 suspected Internet fraudsters in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

32 suspected Internet fraudsters also known as ‘yahoo-yahoo boys’ have been apprehended in Makurdi by operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The arrest of the suspects which was confirmed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Command, Mr Bayo Adeniran was carried out in a special operation.

According to a statement on the social media handle of the Commission, the suspects which included girls were nabbed Thursday in their hideout in various parts of the town.

According to the statement “They were arrested after a series of surveillance based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.”

Items recovered from the suspects included a Toyota Camry Car, 23 iPhones, 11 Android phones, 6 Laptop computers, one ATM Card, one flash drive, wrist watch and several incriminating documents.

The statement disclosed that the suspects had made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.