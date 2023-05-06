EFCC arrests 14 internet fraud suspects in Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters at Rumuekini axis of Port Harcourt

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement on Saturday, said that they were arrested on Friday during a sting operation in Port Harcourt.

”The suspects are Okoro Ansalem, Gift Mylius, John Lucky, Sadiq Shaibu, Sadiq Fahid, Benjamin Nnaji, Bestman Daniel, Golden Emmanuel, Dike Collins, David Nnaji, Oscar Mathew, Ofe Goodness Okoro Gift and Isaac Abraham Jombo.

”They were arrested alongside three cars, Laptops, mobile and electronic devices.

”They will be charged to Court as soon as the investigation is concluded, ” he said.