EFCC arraigns fake American engineer over €120,150 fraud

…remands suspect in EFCC custody pending bail decision on May 17

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned one Wilson Daphey, (aka Jefrey Guiseppe) before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretense and money laundering.

Daphey allegedly manipulated and obtained the sum £120,150 from one Ms Petra Goschenhofer with the assistance of Evans Nnamdi Aguh, Christopher Chinedu Ajufo, Ifeanyi Enuma and Ojinanaka Kingsley Chukwuma, all of whom are currently at large.

Count two of the charge reads, “That you, WILSON DAPHEY (AKA JEFREY GUISEPPE) between November 2018 and December 2019 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud over the internet, presented yourself to one Ms Petra Goschenhofer whom you met on Instagram as American Civil Engineer who lives in Rome but currently (end of September/beginning of October 2018) in Dubai for a construction project, and in that assumed character obtained a total of sum of €69,880 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (ii) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015”

Count seven reads “That you, WILSON DAPHEY (AKA JEFREY GUISPPE) between 15 January, 2020 and 28 January, 2021 at Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, took possession of the sum of N10.5 million in your Guaranty Trust Bank PLC account no: 0259574242 which you reasonably ought to have known to be proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: obtaining money by false pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended by the Money Laundering (Prohibition)Act 2012 and punishable under section 15(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded `not guilty` to all the charges.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Deborah Ademu-Eteh, prayed the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant.

The defence counsel, E.O Clement, however moved the bail application of the defendant.

Justice Olajuwon adjourned the matter till May 17, for ruling on bail application while the defendant remains in EFCC custody.