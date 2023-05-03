Edo to probe local councils over dwindling IGR

By Ozioruva Aliu

EDO State government, yesterday, threatened to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe the finances of local government areas, which posted abysmally low financial reports last month.

State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, stated this at the Government House, Benin City at a meeting with Heads of Local Government Administration, HOLGAs, and Local Government Liaison Officers recently appointed in place of chairmen.

Also in attendance were leaders of the three recognised transport unions in the state, namely Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN; National Union of Roads Transport Workers, NURTW and Okada and tricycle riders under the name, ANNEWATT.

According to Shaibu, “Only incompetence, abuse of office, lack of accountability and truancy, among others, can result in the 18 LGAs generating a paltry sum of N3 million monthly as internally generated revenue.

“It is also impossible for motorcycles and tricycles to generate more revenue than cars and buses put together.

“We will invite EFCC to investigate your activities for the period under review and whoever is culpable of any mismanagement will be sacked, arrested and be made to face prosecution in a competent court of jurisdiction.”

He added that the IGR profile of Egor Local Government Area was N1 million, while the remaining 17 LGAs generated N2 million, describing it as criminal and unacceptable to the government.