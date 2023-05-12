Edo PDP governorship aspirant accuses govt official of destroying billboards

PDP and its colour flags

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Hon John Yakubu has accused an unnamed senior state government official of orchestrating the destruction of his billboards in strategic locations across Benin City, the state capital.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Yakubu accused the senior government official of using his “transient” position to oppress him and called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to address the incident otherwise he would seek legal redress.

Yakubu said there was nothing implicating in the billboards as there was no party logo, neither was there the inscription of the name of any political but just a statement reading “Edo of our dream is possible”

He said “Some days ago, we observed with dismay that a number of our billboards which we paid for and caused to be placed along Airport Road, Ikpoba Slope and Ikpoba Hill had been removed illegally. On enquiry, the advertising company that handled the transaction on our behalf told us that the removal was ordered by a very top Edo State government official who was angry about the message contained in the billboards. It was alleged that he used his temporary possession of transient power to order officials of the Oredo Local Government to pull down the messages displayed on the billboards.

“We find this reprehensible, irresponsible, distasteful, high-handed and a dubious attempt to hold down our modest efforts to reach and sensitize the good people of Edo State on our message of hope. The message did not canvas for votes nor did it seek to promote the interest of any political party. The messages have not violated any electoral law. It merely says ‘Edo of Our Dream is Possible’, and that has put them in a panic mode because they know this is exactly what the good people of Edo State are yearning for.

“It has become clear from this action that the alleged top government official who is also rumoured to be nursing the 2024 gubernatorial ambition became alarmed and frightened at the speed at which we have succeeded in convincing the Edo State people in our little way that the dream of a better Edo is indeed possible.

“We would like to call on His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki to rein in this top official in order not to create a situation that will result in unavoidable political crisis in the state as we march towards 2024.

“We would like to serve notice that if our billboards which we have duly paid for are not restored soonest we shall be left with no other option but to take necessary legal action to seek redress.”