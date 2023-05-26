Edo High Court quashes suspension of Abure from Labour Party

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

AN Edo State High Court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Okey Aihamoje has dismissed the notice of suspension issued against the embattled national chairman of Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure by some members of his Ward 3 executive in Esan North East local government area. The action was filed by Abure and some other executives of the Ward.

In his judgment, Justice Aihamoje said the party ward executive in Ward 3 lacks the power under the LP constitution, particularly Articles 17 & 19 and the Electoral Act 2022 as amended to remove the national chairman of the party.

The judge in Suit No: HUC/21/2023 imposed an injunction against removing or suspending Abure as the National chairman until the national convention of the party is convened.

Justice Aihamoje further stated that the purported ward 3 executive who suspended the national chairman of the party acted outside the powers vested on it by the party’s constitution.

Reacting to the judgment, the Ward 3 LP chairman, Comrade Thompson Ehiguese said the judgment has put an end to the antics of those he said were masquerading as members of the Labour Party in his ward.

Counsel to the LP, Barr. President Aigbokhan described the judgment as a landmark decision that will stand the test of time. He said “Any decision taken on the void notice of suspension falls effortlessly.

The Court in its decision emphasized that the role of ward executive in the Labour Party does not include the suspension of national officers of the party. Anybody who is relying on the suspension notice that the Ward Executive against the National Chairman of the Labour Party is on his own, the judge said that he has nullified the notice and he has restrained the National Working Committee from removing the National Chairman of the party pending the National Convention.”

On his part, the state chairman of LP, Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi said the party is vindicated and the “court has spoken through its erudite justice, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Okey Aihamoje and it confirmed what we told the Nigerian public from the very beginning that Apapa and his cohorts are common tragic power seekers. The judgment is to the effect that those who pronounced the suspension of the National Chairman in Abuja did not have the competence in law to do so because the position of the constitution of the party is that the national chairman can only be removed via a convention so if what they did in Abuja was not a convention then it was a total null void and Apapa was further restrained from parading himself as Acting National Chairman.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the two weeks training, the executive secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono encouraged athe 18 participants to be change agent when they go back to their various institutions.

He urged the to make the right contribution and see that education becomes impactful, set personal goals and ignore the noise around them in order to excel in whatever they do.

The executive secretary further said Nigeria must move from the mindset that God will give them everything.

“The Research for Impact Initiative is a logical response to our desire to solve societal problems, to address the challenges we currently face in our country in terms of generating revenue.

“Our country is going through very difficult times, we have one of the highest population growth rate in the world and there are projections that in few years now we will actually become the third in the world in terms of population.

“While many see this as a blessing, some of us also know that if we do not prepare our population and give them the tools to survive and compete, we have a time bomb in our hands because our landmark is not going to increase, we are going to have challenges,” he said.

Chief facilitator for R4i workshop, Dr Obichi Obiajunwa was to celebrate the culmination of two weeks of intensive training in innovation and prototype development, an endeavour that has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on each and every one of the participants.

He said innovation is the lifeblood of progress for any nation and the driving force that propels societies forward, enabling them to tackle complex challenges and create a better world.

“As lecturers, you play a crucial role in shaping the minds of future generations, and your ability to infuse innovation into your teaching and research will have a profound impact for on the development of our nation.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired in this workshop will not only enhance your individual abilities but also enrich the academic landscape of your respective universities.

“The prototypes that you have developed throughout this workshop are a testament to your creativity and problem-solving prowess. Each idea represents a spark of inspirational potential solutions to a pressing societal issue.

“These prototypes have the power to transform lives, to drive sustainable development, and to contribute to the well-being of our communities,” he said.

He commended TETfund for the invaluable support and guidance in fostering innovation and research excellence in the country.