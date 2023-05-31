Edo family lauds Oba Ewuare II appointment as NOUN Chancellor

The Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE direct descendants of Capt. Sir Walter Ededuna Obaseki has commended the recent appointment of the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpololo, Ewuare II as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

A statement by the spokesperson of the family Mercy Ededuna Obaseki also appealed to the Monarch to help them get their patriarch’s entitlements from the United Kingdom even as the family congratulated President Bola Tinubu as the 16th President of Nigeria.

The statement said the family also appreciates the efforts of Oba Ewuare II on his efforts to retrieve stolen artefacts. “We are very happy and we felicitate with you Your Majesty, on your appointment as Chancellor of The National Open University of Nigeria. We pray for God to strengthen you with abundant wisdom to pilot the affairs of the institution.

“We commend you for the peace and progress that your reign has brought to the people of Benin Kingdom and for reviving the tradition, customs and culture of Benin and also particularly, for the successful return of artefacts from Great Benin Kingdom to their rightful place. Your efforts also led to the clarification of the true ownership of the artefacts with the declaration by The Commander in Chief President Muhammadu Buhari in the Nigerian Gazette No. 57 Volume 110 of March 2023. You have indeed saved our land from the confusion that goes with miscalculated greed by some ignorant people who do not understand true authority and the real position of things and therefore they tend to think and act erroneously.

“Furthermore, we wish the former President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR a beautiful life as he bowed out of office and congratulations to the new President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice Sen. Kashim Shettima.”