Edo-based popular lawyer gets Supreme Court clearance on identity controversy

.sues media house for character defamation

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the identity and the call to bar status of Edo State-based lawyer, Douglas Ogbankwa who had earlier been accused of alleged identity theft as his name was not found in the register of the year he claimed to have been called to bar.

Ogbankwa has however instituted a N1 billion suit against a popular blog, City Lawyers for defamation of character in suit emanating from his law firm based in Benin City.

A letter from the Supreme Court marked SCN.LIT/CN/0000210 dated 4th May, 2023 and titled Re: Confirmation of name change, signed by Henrietta Aduwak Akyang Esq for the Chief Registrar reads that “This is to confirm that AGUGUOM, DOUGLAS ONYEBUCHI who was called to the Nigerian Bar on the 8” day of May, 2007 and placed on the Roll of Legal Practitioners in the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 11th day of May, 2007 and whose name appears in Volume 190 and at Page 39 of the Roll of Legal Practitioners kept in this Honourable Court, with Enrolment Number SCNOS5406 has formally, by a DEED which he presented before this Honourable Court on the 4th May, 2023, CHANGED his name from AGUGUOM, DOUGLAS ONVEBUCHI to OGBANKWA, DOUGLAS ONYVEBUCHI.

“Now, know ye therefore that BY THESE PRESENTS, the Court hat accepted and officially recorded this NAME CHANGE and enjoins all stakeholders including the General Public with whom the aforesaid OGBANKWA, DOUGLAS ONYEBUCHI may have dealings in the course of the performance of his professional tunctions and, or duties to HENCEFORTH deal with him as such and as appropriate.”

Meanwhile Ogbankwa wants City Lawyers to publish a public apology in five national newspapers and The Time Magazine for “The incalculable damage you have done to the image, reputation and character of my good self when you said in your blog City Lawyer that I, Douglas Ogbankwa is not a lawyer which you know is false”