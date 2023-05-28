Edo APC lauds Ugbodaga’s appointment as new Orthopedic hospital Ag. MD

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has commended the Federal Government on the appointment of Dr Philip Ugbodaga who it described as a loyal party member as the Acting Medical Director of the newly established Nation Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State.



A letter by the State Chairman of the party Col David Imuse (rtd) addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari said Ugbodaga who is a former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state and a two term Medical Director of the Central Hospital in Benin City possess the competence needed to start the new hospital



Part of the letter reads: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and a heart full of gratitude, that I write on behalf of the State Working Committee(SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State to express our profound appreciation to the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for the appointment of a very loyal member of our party, a competent professional and medical administrator par excellence, Dr Philip Ugbodaga as the Acting Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital in Edo State.



“We are confident that Dr Philip Ugbodaga, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch and also a former Medical Director of the Central Hospital, Benin City will leverage his expertise in administration and leadership to provide exceptional solutions to the running of the hospital.



“Your Excellency’s kind and fatherly gesture for the establishment of the hospital and the subsequent appointment of Dr. Philip Ugbodaga will no doubt provide the people of Edo State and indeed the South South geopolitical zone and contiguous states with the requisite medical facilities and qualified professionals that will guarantee access to quality healthcare services.



” As one of your parting gifts to the heartbeat of the nation, Edo State, this gesture will forever be remembered and posterity will be very kind to you as you have put a seal of well-being on the lives of many Nigerians, particularly those from the South South geopolitical zone, who constitute the immediate catchment area of the hospital and the general population of Nigerians.”



Recall that the Minister of State for Health, Hon Ekumankama Joseph in a letter dated 8th May 2023 read that “This is to convey my approval for you to oversee the affairs of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital. Edo State on acting capacity pending the appointment of a susbstantive Medical Director/your confirmation as the Medical Director for the Hospital by Mr. President. Your appointment is with immediate effect.



“The Chief Medical Director, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State will be directed to release some support staff to you when need arises to ensure smooth take off and commencement of healthcare services in the Hospital.



“While congratulating you on this appointment, I urge you to work collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure effective take off and delivery of quality healthcare services to the populace.

“Please. accept my congratulations.”