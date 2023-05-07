Edo 2024: Why we want Osunbor in the race – group

Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the race for Edo State governorship election in 2024 gathers momentum with various interest groups and individuals squaring up for the contest, a group known as Better Edo Forum (BEF) has called on former governor of the state, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor to throw his hat into the ring based on the performances he achieved in the 18 months he was governor before the courts removed him for Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin and signed by its State coordinator and Secretary, Odion James and Osaro Idemudia said the Professor of Law’s short spell as governor witnessed massive development across the State including roads construction, public schools rehabilitation and several other projects that were aimed at transforming the sorry state of things in the state as at the time.

According to the statement, “Osunbor can best be described as a workaholic who did everything humanly possible to change the fortune of our dear State from the very sorry state he met it.

“We saw him embark on unprecedented massive road constructions across the three senatorial districts. Some of these roads still exist as we speak.

“He also embarked on other projects that catalysed the state from its state of economic doldrums to that of prosperity which it has started to witness before the court judgment that put paid to his development strides.

“It is as a result of these that we, along with millions of Edolites, are calling on him, Prof Oserheimen Osunbor to declare interest to contest the 2024 governorship seat.

“As a group, we will support him in whatever capacity by mobilising human and material resources to see that this dream come to fruition.

“We know what Osunbor is capable of and that is why we call him Mr Capacity. We want him to reenact the work he started and what Oshiomhole built on before the present administration took the State to the dark days.”

The group appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt Osunbor as their consensus.