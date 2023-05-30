Edema lauds Oborevwori’s comment on Warri

The former President of Itsekiri graduates worldwide, Edema Collins Oritsetimeyin, has commended the newly sworn-in Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, saying the governor’s promise to give special attention to Warri, ” is gratifying and vindication of why Wafarians like me, campaigned vigorously for your victory.”

Edema, who made the declaration yesterday shortly after returning from the swearing-in ceremony of the governor and his deputy at Asaba, urged Governor Oborevwori to retool the administrative structure of Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, appoint professionals with proven track records to run the agency and adequately fund it for effectiveness.

Whilst also expressing excitement over Governor Oborevwori’s assurance to complete work on the renovation of Warri City Stadium, the ex – Itsekiri graduates’ leader, appealed to the immediate past Delta State House of Assembly Speaker and current Chief Executive of the oil and gas-rich state, to direct the firm handling the Warri – Effurun Storm Water Drainage project, to speed up work on the multi-billion naira project and complete it quickly ” to avert devastating flood in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, because the rain is pouring down heavily, almost on daily basis.”

Edema asserted: ” The assurance by Governor Oborevwori, to take steps toward making Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, NEPZA in Koko and Kwale, take off in earnest, is not only reassuring, but attests to Governor Oborevwori’s resolve to reactivate the socio-economic life of Delta state and ultimately create wealth.

” Your Excellency, please also pay special attention to developing our riverine areas as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, because removal of fuel subsidy as announced yesterday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will make life almost miserable for our riverine dwellers, who despite producing over 60% of Delta State Oil & Gas, suffer untold hardship.

” I also want to plead that you move the “scrapped” School of Marine Technology Burutu” to Koko or Ode-Itsekiri.”