Economic activities to rise as inaugural international shopping fair debuts

By Peter Egwuatu

Economic activities in Lagos, are projected to gain fresh momentum in Lagos as Nizam Exhibitions Company host an extraordinary International Shopping Fair, with exhibitors drawn from around the world and different sectors of the economy expected to showcase a diverse selection of products and services.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the organizers said the event, which will take place at Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Victoria Island, from 2nd – 12th June 2023, will avail attendees the opportunity to explore an extensive range of exquisite products, including jewelry, linens, embroideries, and much more.

Speaking, the owner and General Manager of Nizam Exhibitions Company, Ali Nizam said: ” The highly anticipated event promises to be a haven for discerning shoppers with an immersive atmosphere where attendees can indulge their senses, discover hidden gems, and embrace the cultural diversity and artistry of international exhibitors.

He said: “This year, the fair shines a spotlight on the sale of captivating silver ornaments. The discerning shopper will discover a captivating collection of handcrafted jewelry, ranging from delicate necklaces and bracelets to intricately designed rings and earrings. Each piece tells a unique story, blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics, and reflecting the cultural heritage of diverse regions.

“The International Shopping Fair provides an opportunity to explore a world of elegance and style as exhibitors would showcase exquisite linen and embroidery.

He explained that what sets the International Shopping Fair apart is the chance to engage directly with passionate exhibitors, who are experts in their respective fields. They will share their insights, inspirations, and craftsmanship techniques, thereby providing a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for their products.

The organizers, he said, are motivated by a vision to create the largest creative and innovation-driven shopping exhibition in Nigeria and indeed the African continent, which would attract thousands of visitors from around the world.

” In addition, it will provide a platform for companies to demonstrate their latest products and services, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities. It will be the prime platform to connect governments, SMEs, start-ups, investors, manufacturers, and business people, Nizam added.

“We are undoubtedly excited to organize the International Shopping Fair in Lagos, especially as Nigeria experiences the dawn of a new administration.

“Our goal is to empower people and businesses as the exhibition provides a perfect platform for accommodating a diverse range of products and services. Every participant will have a feeling of triumph for contributing to the advancement of society’ said Nizam.

He further stated that trade fairs have over the years emerged as a veritable platform for driving economic development through the display of products tailored to meet the needs of various segments of society.