EBSU embarks on indefinite strike, demands improved workers welfare

…academic Staff are not on strike – University PRO

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, EBSU has shut-down its operation indefinitely, following non-payment of 2-months salaries and other welfare packages to workers in the University community.

The barricade on the school’s gate bore the inscription “EBSU On Strike” on Thursday, 11th May, 2023.

According to the Joint Action Committees of Trade Union, JACTU, the decision was taken to press home the demand for the improvement of workers’ welfare, which has been neglected by the present administration in the State.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University, SSANU, Ebonyi State, Comrade Elias Odigbo, called on the State government to implement their promotion exercise with financial accompaniments, including their salaries and arrears.

He said: “We are gathered here to express our grievances that the university is not fair to us. The people that were promoted was given only but a paper; no financial effect and they refers those promoted to the Council and since 2017 that they were inaugurated had never presented even a promotion matter to the Council for deliberation.

“Our salary is not coming as at when due. This is May and the last salary we received was paid on February 2023 and our pension contribution when it’s deducted suppose to be remitted to our pension manager, but it is not been remitted. The last it was remitted was in February, 2022 even when it’s deducted till date.

“Also, conversion was conducted and interview successful and it was published, but unfortunately before we know it, we heard that everything has been cancelled while they are employing people to fill in the gap from outside even when we have qualify personnel to fill in the gap.

”And the university is complaining that they have short of fund even when they are employing people from outside the school.

“Another issue that force us to go on this strike is the ten months arrears; our salary was deducted 20% and the management said that they’re going to refund us but until date, they only refunded us five months remaining 10-months.

“Yes, we are not fighting government nor the management, but our prayers is that, let our salary be paid up until date, our arrears be paid, let our promotion be released with financial effect and the conversion that was conducted be release.”

Lending his voice, the State Chairman, Non Academic Staff Union of Education and Association Institution, Ebonyi state University, Comrade Nwovu Michael Origbo described the strike as indefinite and appealed to Ebonyi state government to address their demands for the interest of the workers.

On his part, Comrade Okoro Basil, Ebonyi State Chairman, National Association of Academic Technology, NAAT, lamented that workers subscribed for National Housing Fund but regrettably, the money was deducted from their salary but was not remitted until the portal was shutdown.

He observed that the development made EBSU to become the only institution that did not register for the Scheme.

He stressed that the strike would remain indefinite until lasting solution was provided to tackle the mytaids of their demands.

Vanguard gathered that movement were restricted at the school gate as customers coming out from the Bank located inside the institution were advised not to come back the next day as they would not be allowed entry into the school premises.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Mr. Patrick Itumo said the strike was being spare headed by members of the non-academic Staff of the Institution.

According to him, Academic Staff are not on strike. Lectures are ongoing. The management views the barrication of the University gate as inappropriate.