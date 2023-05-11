Ebonyi varsity urges striking staff to embrace dialogue

The Management of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) has appealed to the three striking unions in the school to reconsider their action and embrace dialogue to drive home their demands.

The management made the appeal in a statement issued by the University’s Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Itumo, in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Three unions; the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Other Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists are at loggerheads with the management.

The unions had on Thursday embarked on indefinite strike over alleged nonpayment of their three months outstanding salaries and some deduction in salary during COVID-19 in 2020 amongst others.

According to Itumo, the Management of the University, views with great concern, the recent activities of its three trade unions in the Institution.

“The Management is surprised that the unions decided to embark on strike at this time in spite of the deep and far-reaching consultations it had with them.

“During the consultations, management has always laid bare, the financial status of the university. By the Grace of God, management has been able to pay salaries up to March 2023.

“Gov David Umahi has promised to give EBSU a grant to pay the remaining April 2023 salary.

“The Governing Council in its emergency meeting with the unions on May 9, assured the unions of the unequivocal commitment of the management to settle the April and May 2023 salaries before the exit of this administration.

“The management is committed to settling the outstanding 20% arrears of salaries cut from the Covid-19 era. To ignore the appeals of EBSU Governing Council does not speak well,” the spokesperson stated.

Itumo urged the Unions to reconsider their actions and return back to work.

He called on all staff and students to return to the university to offer their services and continue to attend their lectures without fear of harassment or molestation in any way.

The spokesman said that academic activities would continue unimpeded adding that those who wish to pay their fees should go ahead and do so, to enable them register for their semester courses as the portal was still open.