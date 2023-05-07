Ebonyi provides shelter for survivors of gender-based violence

…providing space to handle survivors’ psychological, physical treatments is important – Umahi

By Peter Okutu

Gender-based-violence Survivors now have every reasons to think less about their predicament, following the provision of a facility known as Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safe Space in the State.

This facility was established by Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in partnership with other agencies as a way of giving a sense of belonging and empowerment to victims of GBV.

In her speech during the commissioning of the facility at Ebonyi State Centenary City, USAID/MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) Project Director, Dr Chioma Oduenyi noted that it was after her Agency saw the need for the establishment of the facility, that made her officials to collaborate with the Ministry in equipping the shelter for routine operations to strengthen the State’s GBV response ecosystem.

She disclosed that the Ministry had earlier made the request of equipping the shelter in March, 2022 during her visit in company of another Agency known as Jhpiego.

According to her, the temporary home would reduce the risk and prevent further harm on the survivors of GBV, who are at the risk of immediate danger from suspected perpetrators.

“These spaces provide women and girls with a safe entry point that offer them an opportunity to engage with each other, build important connections, solidarity and support with other women and girls, exchange information and rebuild community networks and support”.

Oduenyi further assured that the shelter would serve its original purpose by providing the targeted persons with succour and other essential packages.

She added that the USAID/MCGL had been working with the Women Affairs Ministry and the State Ministry of Health alongside other three indigenous Non- governmental organizations since the past five years to implement a robust gender based violence prevention and response activity.

“We have supported the Ministry to achieve its mandate and today’s commissioning demonstrates a clear testament of our unwavering support to Ebonyi State, additionally, MCGL works with the Ministry of Health to build the capacity of health service providers across over 100 health facilities in the state to provide post-GBV first line support to survivors.

“MCGL works through communities to stimulate actions to transform harmful and negative gender norms and prevent GBV from happening” she added.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Deborah Chinwe Okah said that the shelter would provide the survivors with a temporary stay for safe protection while accessing other care services as psycho-social support, medical, legal and others before they would be rehabilitated and reintegrated to their various homes and communities.

She explained that the facility with the name” Chief Mrs Rachael Ogonnaya Umahi Shelter for GBV Survivors” was reconstructed and equipped with the support from USAID/MCGL even as she appreciated all the partnering agencies over the fruition of the project.

The Commissioner also added that the idea behind the shelter and protective space was conceived when it become necessary to have a safe location where the survivors could take a temporary succour while awaiting justice and recovery from the trauma of violence.

“It is most pathetic to note that most survivors of the violence shy away from reporting the cases for fear of intimidation, stigma and further violence thereby suffering in silence, this has formed the basis of the ministry’s series of awareness creation all these while and with the existence of the shelter now, survivors will be more encouraged to report violence and be safe”.

She said that apart from providing succour to the survivors, the centre also provides room for professional counselling and skill acquisition programmes to enable the survivors fit into the society as soon as they leave the facility.

According to her, the Ministry is determined to fight against all forms violence meted on women and girls in the State.

Mrs Okah applauded USAID, MCGL and Jhpiego consortium partners over the official hand over of the centre and promised that the facility would be judiciously used for the benefits of the survivors.

Governor David Nweze Umahi represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kenneth Ugbala commended both the Ministry and the partnering agencies for their contributions towards the establishment of the Centre adding that the project was endearing to the hearts of Ebonyi people.

“I want to thank you for naming this project after the first lady, Her Excellency Rachael Ogonnaya Umahi, it is the best way to immortalize her and we are happy for that, we want to also thank the Ministry of Women Affairs for doing what Napoleon could not do”.

He applauded the passion which the Commissioner for Women Affairs had developed over the project and for showing love to the targeted persons.

He added that the developing partners had equally helped the state mostly USAID whom he said had enhanced the Internally Generated Revenue of the State.

“We do not want our children to be traumatized when they are abused because they are always scared and afraid of going home, thus, providing a space to handle their psychology and physical treatment is very important. I want to assure you that Ebonyi State will continue to work with all the partnering agencies to make the centre one of the best” he added.