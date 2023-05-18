Ebonyi loses renowned Journalist, Senator Anyim Ude

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State has lost a distinguished Broadcaster, renowned Journalist and Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Anyim Ude.

The Senator who represented Ebonyi South Senatorial zone at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011, was a devoted Christian and Philanthropist.

Until his death, the deceased was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation.

During his heydays, he worked in old Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, old Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, BCA, Umuahia, and was the Pioneer General Manager, Ebonyi Broadcasting Service, EBS.

Announcing the death of his late father on behalf of the family, Nnanna Ude (Son) stated that late Senator Anyim Ude passed on Monday, May 15, 2023.

In a statement titled “SENATOR (ELDER) ANYIM UDE, MON – CALL TO ETERNAL GLORY” Nnanna Ude added that: “It is with heavy hearts but total gratitude to the Almighty God that our family announces the passing of our dearly beloved father, Senator (Elder) Anyim Chukwu Ude, MON.

“Born on June 1, 1941, he departed this world and joined the saints on Monday, May 15, 2023.

“Details of arrangements for the celebration of his life will be announced by the family as we seek your prayers for the repose of his soul to eternal life in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ.”