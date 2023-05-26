Ebonyi Gov Poll: Tribunal receives 3 petitions, begins hearing Friday

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which relocated to Abuja to conduct its proceedings, has slated Friday to commence hearing on three petitions that were lodged before it.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice A. I. Ogunmoye, said it would begin with the petition that was filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Ifeanyi Odii.

Odii and his party, are in their joint petition, challenging the declaration and return of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the governorship election that was held in the state on March 18, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The petitioners maintained that the Governor-elect, Nwifuru, did not secure the majority of lawful votes that were cast during the election.

They further told the tribunal that Nwifuru’s election victory was characterized by corrupt practices, alleging that there was substantial non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Aside from praying for the court to declare him as the valid winner of the gubernatorial election, Chief Odii, is seeking the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to the governor-elect by INEC.

More so, the petitioners argued that Nwifuru did not validly resign from the PDP before he was nominated as the governorship candidate of the APC.

They cited a subsisting judgement of a High Court in Ebonyi state, delivered by Justice Henry Njoku, which they said held that Nwifuru and other lawmakers in the state who purportedly defected to the APC, were still members of the PDP.

Meanwhile, during it pre-hearing session on Friday, the tribunal sought the cooperation of all the parties to enable it to expeditiously determine the petitions before it.

While all the parties took turns to pledge their support to the tribunal, the PDP and its candidate, after adopting their pre-hearing sheet, sought leave to submit their list of witnesses.

The move was immediately challenged by the INEC, the APC and the governor-elect, Nwifuru, who contended that the parties ought to have met to decide on the number of witnesses to be called, as well as the time to be allotted to them, before presenting same to the tribunal.

The Justice Ogunmoye-led panel subsequently adjourned till next Friday to enable the parties to harmonize their positions.

It will be recalled that whereas Nwifuru of the APC was declared the winner of the governorship contest with a total of 199131 votes, Odii came second with 80191 votes.