Dutch footballer Quincy Promes prosecuted for drug trafficking

By Biodun Busari

Spartak Moscow and Dutch footballer, Quincy Promes is being prosecuted in the Netherlands over his alleged involvement in drugs smuggling.

Dutch prosecutors disclosed on Tuesday that Promes was alleged to have been involved in smuggling 1,360 kilos of cocaine to the Netherlands or Belgium in two shipments in 2020.

According to Reuters, the Netherlands’ Public Prosecution Service has confirmed that the 31-year-old has been accused of attempting to traffick in two batches of about 650 kilos and 713 kilos.

These, however, were intercepted in the port of Antwerp in January 2020.

Promes’ lawyer has not yet commented on the allegation as Reuters revealed his office’s phone went unanswered after business hours on Tuesday.

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Sevilla winger Promes, who played 50 times, is also currently facing charges of assault in the Netherlands.

The allegation was brought following his connection with a July 2020 stabbing in the Dutch town of Abcoude, which led to his arrest.