DSS, Police, military raid terrorists’ hideouts in Kano, Kaduna, recover arms

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, confirmed its joint raid with the military and police forces on terrorists’ hideouts in parts of Kaduna and Kano states.

A statement by DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said during the operation, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, against the fighting forces.

The statement said one of the terrorists, who wore suicide jacket, blew himself up, while three suspects were arrested.

According to the statement, items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were two suicide jackets, one AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one laptop.

It was gathered that during the raid in Kano State, two suspects were arrested while a pistol, 11 mobile phones, two hand grenades, one fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped, were seized.

The raid, it was gathered, was based on intelligence, which had earlier revealed that high profile terrorists were regrouping in the North West to carry out dastardly acts in the area. The terrorists escape into the North West is said to be necessitated by the steady military operations in the North East.

Afunanya said: “The Service commends the Nigerian military and Police for their resilience and support, which led to the success of the operation.

“The sustained interagency synergy is, without doubt, a game changer in the counter-threat actions.

‘’Also, the Service wishes to state and very clearly, that it will continue to collaborate with sister agencies to rid the nation of criminal elements particularly at this transition period and even beyond.”