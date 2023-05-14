Drunk driver kills teenage hawker in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A teenager hawking snacks and identified as Bassey Edet has been crushed to death in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo State, by an alleged drunk driver.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that the incident occurred Saturday along the ever-busy Odigbo–Ore road.

According to him,” The boy is a usual face at the park where he sold puff-puff and buns and other snacks. That day, we were all at the park when a Toyota Picnic with number plate, EPE 576DC, rammed into the motor park and killed the teenage boy on the spot.

“It was too sudden; we later learnt that the driver of the Toyota Picnic was drunk while driving. The driver was driving at top speed and could not control the car coupled with the fact that he was drunk.

“The driver of the vehicle has been arrested by the police, while the damaged vehicle was towed to Odigbo Police station. Timely arrival of police detectives saved both the driver and the vehicle from being set ablaze by the park boys. The remains of the teenager have been deposited at the morgue in Ore.”