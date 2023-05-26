Drug abuse: Varsity initiates random testing of students

Arthur Jarvis University (AJU), a private university in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, says it has initiated random testing to curb drug abuse among its students.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ani Nkang, stated this during the institution’s seventh matriculation ceremony in Akpabuyo, near Calabar, on Friday.

Nkang, who expressed worries over the menace of drug abuse among the youth, said any prescribed drug in use should be properly registered at the university’s hospital.

He warned all the 239 matriculating students that the institution had in place tough sanctions for other social vices.

“Resist any undue influence by friends, as the effects may be devastating.

“Please note that this university has zero tolerance for examination misconduct, drug abuse, cultism, possession of dangerous weapons on campus, rape, fighting, stealing and impersonation.

“These activities attract visible and proportionate disciplinary actions, including suspension or expulsion.

“Moreover, perpetrators of activities which are considered criminal will be promptly dismissed from the university and handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution,” he said.

Nkang said that the institution, which was issued with a full operational licence in 2020, could boast of being the most affordable private university in the country.

According to him, the university also has an excellent student-teacher ratio, coupled with good hostel accommodation.