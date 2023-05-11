Drone Journalism: Advancing news in an insecure era

By Jesse Ishaku

The development in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the Internet has actually redefined almost every facets of human endeavour.

This becomes true when one examines some of the recent developments in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) commonly known as camera drones and the use of algorithms to meet varying societal needs with ease and efficacy.

Specifically, drones have opened up new opportunities across different fields of human endeavor and journalism is not different. As an emerging technology in the news media sector, it is quickly altering the narrative of journalistic practice in the twenty-first century especially when it comes to covering investigative issues, crises ridden and dangerous zones as well as natural disasters which may be out of human reach physically.

However, research has shown that, it’s not new to employ airborne platforms for news gathering. Hitherto, courageous reporters and photographers flew on hot air balloons to cover the American Civil War and other important events in the 19th century. In order to cover wars, fire outbreaks, riots, and a variety of other high risk assignments, media organizations started deploying fixed wing aircraft, and subsequently helicopters, in the middle of the 20th century. This illustration shows that, the conceptualization of the idea and use of camera drones by journalists and hobbyists is not actually new but has undergone rapid changes. Consequently, online media outlets like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have become quite popular for sharing aerial footage and pictures of riots, earthquake aftershocks, volcanoes, tsunami, hurricanes and wildfires courtesy of camera drones.

Over the years, camera drones have experienced an exponential development as they now come in different sizes and shapes, with each having a unique feature and performing a special function. Drones are constantly getting smaller, smarter and cheaper and their sales are increasing tremendously. For, instance, a “selfie drone” with the name of “Lily” has already been made available; it follows its owners about while recording films of them, guided by a GPS signal worn around the user’s wrist. The most recent invention, “Nixie”, is the first wearable flying camera that unfolds and soars from its owner’s wrist. Similarly, military researchers have also created an insect-sized “microdrone” that can covertly infiltrate buildings. The last phase is to develop algorithms that will allow these “microdrones” to fly autonomously and independently of GPS waypoints and a remote pilot.

The newest research from the U.S. Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) estimates that the U.S. drone market will generate close to $105 million revenue in 2015, a growth of 52% over 2014 while sales have climbed by about 62%. Technically, journalistic camera drones may be purchased for as little as €500, with the most affordable models starting at €30. By 2018, the CEA predicts that, drone exports will reach about a million and a camera drone will eventually be used by every media organization and journalist as frequently as their smartphones. For instance, the BBC deployed its first drone in 2013, and CNN was one of the first news organizations to employ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in its news reporting; and was part of the early attempts to assess what role UAVs may play in journalism.

Interestingly, the import of drone journalism the world over can never be overemphasized. Aside serving as the newest global test for press freedom, camera drones have made video shooting in dangerous or otherwise inaccessible places possible, provide information and pictures with immediacy and superior reliability and have equally made ‘eyewitness’ effects achievable. In fact, given the rising number of journalists who were killed or injured while reporting conflicts and other dangerous terrain, gives drone journalism its present impetus. For instance, over 2,000 journalists and media professionals have died while performing their jobs in the last 20 years, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). 121 media professionals from all fields died in violent events in 2012; 33 Syrian and foreign journalists died while reporting the Syrian civil war, 10 people were killed in Pakistan and 18 in Somalia.

Based on the statistical evidence and prediction of the U.S. Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) and the report of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), it is evident therefore that; drone journalism is relevant in Nigeria’s media space just like its counterparts in other developed countries. It is needless to say therefore that, if there is any country that is expected to key into the trends and opportunities of automated and/or drone journalism should be Nigeria. Reporters wouldn’t have to take the chance of getting caught up in unforeseen circumstances like the ongoing insecurity issues in Nigeria or the Lekki Tollgate killings during the #ENDSARS protest in 2020, which would allow them to obtain images with some assurances for their own safety. Also, Nigeria faces an insecurity crisis brought on by Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen/farmers confrontations, etc., which also establishes the importance of drone journalism in the country. The sporadic shooting at the peaceful protesters at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State, Nigeria, on the evening of October 20, 2020, by the Nigerian Army would have been successfully captured by a camera drone. According to Amnesty International, at least 12 demonstrators died in the shooting. However, the actual number of people that died during the period would have been determined should a camera drone was deployed.

It is pertinent to note therefore that, the adoption and deployment of drones in Nigeria media landscape will help open up new opportunities for investigative reporting, create eye witnessing effect for reports, provide immediate and instantaneous information and pictures in real time, guarantee journalists safety and protection, and make it possible for dangerous areas and war zones to be covered seamlessly. However, how free journalists should be allowed to use drones in the discharge of their duties largely depends on the nature of the government in power. Liberal democracies will of course tend to have less regulation or legislation on drones compared to nascent democracies or authoritarian system of government. For instance, the use of drones in the process of news gathering and reporting especially in Nordic countries such as Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands etc. which are often times ranked high in the Press Freedom Index of Reporters without Borders are becoming prevalent. Surprisingly, some developed countries such as the USA, United Arab Emirate, Thailand, Cambodia, etc. as well as some developing countries such as Kenya and South Africa have over the years raised concerns over the use of drones in news gathering especially as it relates to issue bothering on people’s safety and privacy. This intrusive nature of drones as claimed by some of these countries has made governments to begin to look for ways to regulate and legislate on drones within their borders. Whether or not the Nigerian government will allow camera drones to be used maximally by journalists like their counterparts in Nordic countries or restricted like their counterparts in Kenya, South Africa is a subject of an unending voyage!