​​Driving  growth of Nigeria’s digital economy

By Oswald Osaretin Guobadia

When I got the call to serve Nigeria at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, I was delighted and felt the weight of an enormous sense of responsibility.

I have been an entrepreneur in Nigeria for close to two decades, and the impact of policymaking has always directly affected my entrepreneurial experience. Hence, it was an opportunity to go from talking about how to make Nigeria great to contributing what I could to make it happen.

As my tenure as Senior Special Assistant on Digital Transformation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria draws to a close, I’m reflecting on how rewarding the journey has been.

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of a team that has made significant changes in a short period.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the federal government of Nigeria for entrusting me with the responsibility to participate in the governance of our great country. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many dedicated and talented individuals who share a common goal of driving the growth and development of Nigeria.Reflecting on my journey, one of the most outstanding achievements and milestones I cherish was passing the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA) into law.

Yes, I will be adding “policymaker” to my profile, having led the program, which is landmark legislation that will have far-reaching implications for the digital economy. This act is a significant step towards fostering an enabling environment for innovation and tech entrepreneurship in the country.

The significance of this act lies in the fact that it positions Nigeria as a contender in the global competition for technology as a core industry and as a driver for the emergence of a better, more inclusive society.

In addition, the NSA provides a collaborative framework for supporting the growth of tech and tech-enabled startups, which are essential components of any thriving economy in the 21st century.

It will also facilitate access to funding, talent development, and other resources, which are crucial for the success of these startups.

Furthermore, the Nigeria Startup Act will enable the government to collaborate and engage more effectively with private-sector stakeholders to promote innovation and build a more robust digital ecosystem.

I do not doubt that this act will catalyze further growth, innovation, and exploitation of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem; indeed, ample evidence of this is already visible in the ecosystem. But enacting the act is only one piece of the puzzle. There’s more that goes into building a thriving and inclusive digital economy.

Charting a path forward

There is absolutely no doubt that Nigeria has the potential to be a global leader in tech and innovation.

Policy development and articulation that support the sector and allow the government and stakeholders to collaborate better are vital to charting a path forward for a country to realize its potential.

However, for policies or legislations to serve the purpose they were created, they must be implemented. The danger of doing otherwise is that the policies sit and gather dust on a shelf. Therefore, the government must throw its full weight behind the implementation of the NSA; in the same way, the ‘Big Tent approach’ pulled support from all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the private sector in developing the then-bill. This will ensure that the interests of Nigerians are protected, which, in this case, is to yield benefits primarily for young people across the country.The second hurdle in the path ahead is to lay a solid foundation for future growth that is all-inclusive and sustainable. We certainly cannot afford to repeat limited value chain participation in our natural resources. Our valuable resources and opportunities in this case are:Young and talented citizens that can be trained to deliver. Complex problems that can be solved through market-creating innovations. Our sizeable domestic market to service en route to global market entry.

We need to ride the momentum of the mobilization for the NSA to make the suitable investments now that will help us achieve this goal. We cannot wish it into existence. We cannot leapfrog and avoid critical steps in the technology developmental cycle.

Undoubtedly, the next great idea and startup that impacts the world will start and grow in Africa.

The question is, how do we get there? It is crucial to understand where in the journey we are, and only then can we map a development path that is relevant and pragmatic for us as a nation.

Aside from enacting and implementing policies, another major key to success is ensuring we execute infrastructure initiatives supporting our growth. Here are a few symptomatic questions that can get us started in the right direction:Have we digitized public services to make them accessible on an e-governance platform?What is our pathway to reducing our reliance on paper? Can a paper-driven mindset stimulate productivity on par with digital processes and services? Have we moved digital citizenship from enumeration and control to provide services to our citizens? Do we have digital access to our vast market population via rural connectivity and broadband medium diversity?How can we increase digital literacy as part of our universal basic education goals?While new technology like AI and blockchain are great, and we should investigate and participate, we must also interrogate what it means in this stage of our development.

We are currently infrastructure-deficient, with siloed and uncoordinated digitization initiatives. In essence, we cannot afford to leapfrog; we must execute each step in the developmental path.

Critical to all this is the organizational governance formation that recognizes technology as a horizontal activity that cuts across vertical activities in all MDAs and aspects of our nation. Its execution must happen in a more intentional organizational structure that would drive a singular empowered governmental approach to digital technology strategy, policy, and execution. Worth reiterating is that the development we seek is a journey, and despite all odds, we cannot stop innovating and building infrastructure.

Finally, we must expand our investment in digital skills. First, we must support the numerous initiatives that exist and integrate them. Next, we must ensure that they reach every corner of the country.

To realize our digital economy potential, digital skills need to scale. And we need to find a systematic way of ensuring that they can be put to immediate use upon gaining these skills. Implementing and states adopting the NSA to the letter can get us on this path very quickly.This will require our sustained participation as citizens of Nigeria.

The act is for us as it supports our growth and sets an example for other sectors. We must all remain engaged to ensure that the objectives are fully realized.Once again, I want to express my profound gratitude to my colleagues, the government, and the people of Nigeria for the opportunity to serve. I will always cherish the experience, and as the journey continues toward Nigeria’s aspirations as a global player in a digital-first economy and society, I will be present, active, and supportive. Nigeria is moving forward and upward, and we cannot be stopped.

*Guobadia, Senior Special Assistant on Digital Transformation to the President, writes from Abuja