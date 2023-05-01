Don’t take to crime because of man-made economic hardships, Igbo leader tells youths 

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The spiritual leader of Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has charged Nigerian youths not to take to crime because of the present economic hardships which he described as man-made.

He noted that the unfortunate economic stagnation currently befalling Nigerians, arising from corruption and bad leadership had equally taken place in other developed countries of the world before they stabilized and became great nations.

Ezeonwuka who has a chieftaincy title of Ogilisi Igbo counselled the aggrieved Nigerian youths to be hopeful, rather than taking to crime as according to him, what they are presently suffering from those he identified as criminalized politicians must surely come to pass in future.

In a press statement he issued to newsmen yesterday, via his Twitter handle, Ezeonwuka declared: “The difficulties we are witnessing today in Nigeria have to do with the cycle of life on earth which happens to individuals, families, towns, countries and races, adding, many great races of old have died, while many new ones have risen but in all these, taking to crime is not justifiable”.

According to the Igbo leader, “many wealthy families in the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s have diminished, while many poor families as at then are now very wealthy as at today, which is an indication that the cycle of life is in existence on the planet earth”.

“Therefore, may I once again assure our great Nigerian youths that there is light at the end of the tunnel, meaning that Nigeria must rise and be great”.