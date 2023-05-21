Don’t play to impress, Okoku admonishes Flying Eagles

Okoku

By John Egbokhan

As the Flying Eagles step out to face Dominican Republic today at the FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Argentina, ex internationalPaul Okoku has tasked the team to play with the utmost sense of responsibility and patriotism.

Speaking from his base in USA, Okoku, who was vice-captain of the Flying Eagles squad to the FIFA U- 20World Cup in Mexico, said the current team coached by Ladan Bosso, “have to realise that this is big stage of their career, which they are not used to and endeavor to play to instruction, not to stop the team from achieving desired results”.

Speaking further, Okoku, a 1984 AFCON silver medal winner said the players should not play with the intention of impressing the large number of professional scouts, who will be in the competition to scout for players to transfer

to European clubs.

“Our players should play as a team, not to try to impress the professional agents that can be detrimental to the team.

The players should listen to the instructions of their coach and not stray out of the style of play. They should play to their strength.