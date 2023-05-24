Don’t meddle into NASS leadership affairs, Tinubu told

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Democracy Watch Initiative, DWI has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to allow the National Assembly in choosing their presiding officers without interference.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the group’s National Coordinator, Sunusi Umar demanded for a free environment in electing the NASS leadership.

Umar said Tinubu should recall the incredible promises he made to the North during electioneering at the Arewa House talk show organized by Northern leaders and elders.

According to him, “What we are demanding is a free environment for the exercise of franchise as the only solution to the pervasive communal distrust that is more accentuated in the North.

“We believe a free election of leaders of the National Assembly by its own members would put to end the already brewing concerns of marginalization and fear of domination of other geopolitical zones in the North by others.

“Tinubu must be aware by now that those pursuing this undemocratic, unconstitutional and unrealistic agenda are not your friends; they are people who did not vote for you.

“What they are doing about the National Assembly leadership is to test the ground for a wider political agenda that aims to diminish your personal populist tendencies and those anticipated in your government.

“While we repose an enduring faith in your ability and will to change the situation in the country for the better, we pray to the Almighty God to increase you in wisdom to be able to accomplish your good intentions for the country.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu is endowed with ample experience and diplomatic wherewithal to cope with whatever NASS leadership may emerge through due democratic process.