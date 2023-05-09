Don’t interfere in choice of new Alaafin, royal families tell Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

NINE out of 11 royal families in Oyo town, yesterday, warned Governor Seyi Makinde from taking any further action regarding the selection of a new Alaafin of Oyo, until the court case is resolved.

Prince Afolabi Adesina, from the Adeitan Royal Family, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, at a press conference in Oyo town, also urged the governor to follow due process and ensure equity, fairness and justice in the selection of the new Alaafin.

The families alleged that they have been marginalised in the appointment and selections process of the Alaafin over the years, adding that the Agunloye and Alowolodu Families of the 11 families, within the Atiba lineage, have been ruled without allowing the other nine to attain the stool of their forefathers.

The nine royal families were represented by Prince Adesina Afolabi (Adeitan family), Prince Lamola Olanite (Olanite family), Prince Nureni Taiwo (Tella Agbojulogun family), Prince Remi Azeez (Tella Okitipapa family) and Prince Raji Adediran (Adediran Ese Apata family).

Others include Prince Muftau Adesokan (Adesokan Baba Idode family), Prince Adesiyan (Adesiyan family) Prince Bello Rasheed (Abidekun family) and Prince Agboin Adelabu (Baba Ibadan family).

Adeitan, who spoke on behalf of the nine families, said: “We are using this opportunity to thank the governor for his commitment to promoting good governance, transparency and accountability in our state.

“We urge him to continue to prioritise the well-being of the people and always uphold the rule of law in all matters.

“In essence, the request is for the Governor of Oyo State to refrain from taking any further action regarding the selection of a new Alaafin until the court case that has been filed against the chieftaincy declaration of the Alaafin is resolved.

“It would be unfair to appoint a new Alaafin while the court case is still pending. Governor Makinde must prioritise the resolution of the court case before any action is taken about the appointment of a new Alaafin.

“This will ensure that the process is transparent, fair and just as required by the law.”

Govt keeps mum

When contacted for its reaction, the state government said it will react at the appropriate time.

In a chat with Vanguard, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Olasunkami said: “We are not aware of the press briefing they held with the media. The state government will respond at the appropriate time, as events unfold.”

The Alaafin stool became vacant when Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III joined his ancestors in April 2022.