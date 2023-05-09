Home » Entertainment » ‘Don’t become public figure if you don’t have money’ – BBNaija’s Doyin
Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola David, popularly known as Doyin has warned individuals yearning to be celebrities to ensure they have money before assuming such status.

She revealed that a celebrity lifestyle is ‘damn expensive’. 

Doyin made this known recently on her Twitter account.

The podcaster highlighted the need for aspiring influencers to have a solid support system and financial resources to sustain the demands of being a public personality.  

 “I will tell you this. The public figure lifestyle is damn expensive. Long story short.

“Don’t get into the public figure space if you don’t have a solid support system or money. You need money to make money,” she tweeted. 

