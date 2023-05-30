Don’t abandon corruption cases against politicians — Transparency group urges Tinubu

By Nnamdi Ojiego

An advocacy group, Transparency Society Network, TSC, has urged President Bola Tinubu to revisit cases of corruption that have not been prosecuted to a logical conclusion.

The group while congratulating the new president, noted that steps taken by the Tinubu administration in addressing corruption and financial crimes would give a sense of direction to where the country is headed for the next four years.

Briefing newsmen in Ikeja, Lagos, Tuesday, TSC’s Executive Director, Solomon Omokehinde, advised the president to give necessary backing to financial crimes agencies to carry out their duties unhindered.

Omokehinde appealed to the president to ensure corruption cases against the Ogun and Lagos speakers of the State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and Mudashiru Obasa respectively reached a logical conclusion.

He stressed that the prosecution of these top politicians would boost the fight against corruption across the country.

“This group is calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to make public its findings on the alleged financial misappropriation by Obasa and of course, other pending investigations that have concluded but have not been made public.

“Transparency Society Network believes this step is necessary due to the odious noise from the House of Assembly as well as concerns from Lagosians which is becoming very disturbing and distasteful since the probe was first instituted in 2020.

“Recall that Mr Obasa was alleged to have owned more than 60 bank accounts, through which he misused public funds. Mr Speaker was also accused of awarding contracts to himself using different companies as fronts.

“Upon interrogation, a nine-member House panel claimed the speaker did no wrong and cleared him even as Mr Obasa described the allegations against him as unfounded. Can Mr Obasa be a judge in his own case?”, he asked.

Omokehinde, however, noted that state assemblies across the country need to be prudent and transparent in public spending.

He further said, “As an advocacy group, we have noted how Lagosians and by extension, Nigerians are now interested in knowing if it is true the Speaker is spending the taxpayer’s money judiciously or not.

“Knowing fully well that the Lagos Speaker is not the only one under probe; as a new dispensation beckon across the country, there is therefore need for state assemblies to be prudent and transparent in public spending.

“We appeal that the EFCC or any other authority in charge of fraud should probe these allegations in the interest of the public.

“This probe will be necessary in the interest of the public and the Speaker himself. We strongly believe that no allegations should be swept under the carpet or be overlooked.”