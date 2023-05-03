Don scores Nigeria low on SDG

…Says ISDEVCOM has popularised Science Communication in Nigeria

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Vice Chancellor of Nasarawa State university, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed says Nigeria’s performance towards attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, is low.

The Vice Chancellor stated this on Tuesday at the fourth international conference on Communication and Development in Africa organized by the Institute of Strategic and Development Communication of the university.

He said recent statistics indicate that the country ranks 137 on infant mortality out of 140 countries with 52 years as the national life expectancy average.

Also, the country, he said has some 10,000,000 school age children out of school; 63% of children in rural areas unable to read at all; 53% of infant and maternal death attributable to malnutrition; 24% of children under the age of 5 underweight, and; 17,600,000 unemployed and unemployable youth.

According to him, ravaging insecurity, youth drug abuse, gender-based issues, among others underscore the need to act quickly in finding solutions to the challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation.

While the Government has committed itself to pursuing strategic initiatives that will enhance better performance, the VC stressed the need to widen the scope of the conversation by looking at the important role of data-driven strategic engagement in change management, with its emphasis on dialogue and stakeholder engagement, as a critical tool in managing the nation’s myriads of development challenges.

“Sustainable development results in real improvements and changes in the quality of human life, while also preserving the vitality and diversity of the human population and the environment.

“Our developmental score card as a nation could be better. Nigeria’s performance on the match towards attainment of the sustainable development goal is low. The contry’s ranking development indicators need urgent improvement.” He said

On the conference, Prof. Suleiman described ISDEVCOM as a flagship arm of the university and called for more support by government and private sector.

“ISDEVCOM has popularized Science Communication in Nigerian universities nationally and also mentored the Makerere University, Uganda, as well as other universities internationally.

“ISDEVCOM through her community interventions has impacted over 30 communities with a total population of about 75,000 people to the tune of over N11,000,000 worth of interventions in different areas of development.

He described the theme of this year’s Conference is: “Change Management and Data-Driven Strategic Engagement for Development”, as apt.

He said conserving the need for data-driven strategic engagement, especially in developing countries like Nigeria, has become both imperative and urgent in view of the poor milestones so far recorded in the march towards attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 2030.

He noted that fundamental role of communication in propelling the drive towards sustainable national development, and promoting national security, cohesion as well as healthy citizenry, is without doubt, grossly under-explored.