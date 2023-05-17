Don identifies informal sector as panacea to Nigeria’s economy

…says Nigerian banks not performing better than POS

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Prof. Adebiyi Abosede of the Faculty of Administration and Management Sciences of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, has identified the informal sector of the nation’s economy, as the bedrock of employment generation and growth of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Prof. Abosede, while delivering the 108th Inaugural lecture of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago -Iwoye, titled: “Managing Enterprise: Trends, Travails and Takeaways”, pointed out that lack of access to loans, unsafe working conditions, mode of ownership, conflicts with local government officials and unfavorable market conditions as some the challenges hampering their full operation.

He suggested that the operators of the informal sector should undertake capacity building programmes, learn how to keep record of their operations and form cooperative societies to access credit.

He added that government should develop better intervention schemes for them as panaceas to their problems.

While comparing the services of Nigerian banks and Point of Sale (POS) operators, Prof. Abosede expressed concern that Nigerian banks are not performing better than the POS system on the issues of cash transactions, saying that the recent Naira redesign and cashless policy of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) exposed them.

He said, the banks are not doing anything to add values to their customers’ saving, but to extract costs from them through hidden charges, stressing that it is now difficult to differentiate between the banks and the POS in terms of performance.

Abosede noted that when customers go to the POS operators, they pay service charges, in the same vein, when they go to their banks whether for withdrawal or deposits, banks also charged them, wondering why they should be made to pay when banks are using their money (deposits) to trade or do business.

“The POS is point of sales. So, when you go to POS and want to take money from them, you are more or less buying money from them, that is why you have to pay charges. If you go to banks these days, and make withdrawal, you will pay charges. If you make deposits, they will still charge you. Isn’t it? And they still use your money to trade”.

“So, banks will take your money to trade and make money, but charge you for using your own money. That is the area of the hidden charges. In addition, when they give loans, what you will see is interest rates but not the other charges they will put in the package such that at the end of the day, a 30 percent interest rate for example, will now look like 37 percent rate. These are the issues, that is why I said, banks (in Nigeria) are not performing and they are even making money by using your money. They make money by charging you for using your money.”