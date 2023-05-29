Dokpesi: I’ve lost a friend and brother – Atiku

Chief Raymond Dokpesi

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sorrow over the the passing of the founder of Africa Independent Television, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Atiku, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, in Abuja, on Monday, noted that the late Dokpesi was a trailblazer who reshaped the Nigerian business landscape in every sphere of his endeavour.

The statement read in part, “Ezemo, as we fondly called, was an enigmatic business personality, a news maker in life and, sadly, even in death.”

Atiku’s immediate reaction to the news of Dokpesi’s death is an expression of grief and shock, he was quoted as saying: “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God we came, and to Him, we return. I am in prayers and will continue in prayers! My everlasting and deepest condolences to the Raymond Dokpesi family. May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. Ezemo, not on a date like this should you leave us!”

According to the statement, Dokpesi entered the corporate landscape at a relatively young age, proving the merit of his creativity with distinction.

The former Vice President said that he enjoyed a close-knit relationship with the late Dokpesi, and the news of his death came to him with a rude shock. “Ezemo was my friend, brother, counsellor, and associate, all rolled into one. He was honest, detribalised, loyal, and supremely hard working. Once committed to a cause, he will see it to a conclusion.”

He prayfor his immediate family to have the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch. He also expressed his deepest condolences to the management and staff of AIT, the PDP, Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, and the people and government of Edo State over the loss of an impactful patriot.