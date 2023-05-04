Doing business in Nigeria requires persistence, resilience – Entrepreneur, Okunrinboye

Dekunle Okunrinboye, a seasoned entrepreneur and Chairman of DK Industries Group, has highlighted the importance of persistence and resilience in doing business in Nigeria. Okunrinboye, who is well-known for his shrewdness in the business world, believes that starting and growing a business in Nigeria requires a lot of hard work and resilience.

“Starting a business can be compared to a hungry person. You have to know if you want to go into the kitchen to cook (Start your business), go buy food at an eatery (become an employee) or just starve (remain jobless). Same thing applies to doing business in Nigeria. One must see the bigger picture, know why one is starting and know that nothing good comes easy.

“If you desire to start your own business, know that the beginning stage requires 100% attention, motivation, resilience, hard work and persistence. Do not give up. It’s okay to rest, but don’t give up your dreams. If you can dream it, you can achieve it”.

Sharing his opinion about risk taking in business, Okunriboye said: “There is absolutely nothing I venture into that I don’t implore the assistance of the Holy Spirit. Every other thing I do after this, is secondary and based on his instruction. In risk taking, I never put all my eggs in one basket. While taking risk, I ensure if it goes bad I can still fall back on one leg. I had to learn this the hard way just by looking at my mentors’ way of handling things. There is a school of thought in investment that says: “Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

“I personally watch out signals before taking any major risk. I try to wait on signals that could point me in the direction not to take that risk. And in my decision-making, I never rush into it. Flee from anyone who proposes something and wants the decision reached instantly, they are most times never true or with good intentions.

“Before taking any major decision, I consult others and leverage experiences of others. I have a close number of confidant and when these advisors are at loggerheads, I consult the Holy Spirit. I also follow my personal convictions.”