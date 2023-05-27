DlizzProperties expands presence with opening of new office in Ajah



By Agbonkhese Oboh

DlizzProperties, a renowned real estate agency, marked a significant milestone in its journey of expansion and growth as it celebrated the grand opening of its new office in Ajah.

Located at Block D2 Suite 278 HFP, Abraham Adesanya Shopping Complex, Lagos, the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on May 18, attracting esteemed guests, business partners, and stakeholders.

The event commenced with an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation as attendees eagerly gathered to witness the unveiling of DlizzProperties’ modern and spacious office space.

The new office, strategically situated in the heart of HFP, Abraham Adesanya, reflects the company’s commitment to providing exceptional real estate services to its clients in the Ajah area.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CEO of DlizzProperties, Owoyemi Elizabeth, expressed her gratitude to everyone present and emphasized the significance of the momentous occasion.

She stated, “This new office marks a pivotal milestone for DlizzProperties, enabling us to serve our esteemed clients better and expand our reach.

“We are thrilled to provide a convenient location for individuals and families seeking their dream homes or investment opportunities.”

The DlizzProperties team, renowned for its expertise in real estate consultancy, property sales, and rentals, showcased their comprehensive range of services and investment options during the event.

With the new office’s state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of experienced professionals, DlizzProperties aims to elevate the real estate experience for its clients.

DlizzProperties’ commitment to excellence was evident throughout the grand opening ceremony.

Guests were treated to refreshments and engaged in insightful conversations about the local real estate market.

The event also included a guided tour of the new office, allowing attendees to appreciate the attention to detail and the company’s focus on creating a welcoming and client-centric environment.