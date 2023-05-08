DJ Maphorisa arrested for alleged assault on girlfriend

South African Disc Jockey, Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, popularly known as DJ Maphorisa has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Thuli Phongolo.

It is understood that Phongolo sustained visible injuries from the incident.

According to City Press, the well-known Amapiano producer was reported to the police by Phongolo after the domestic incident which happened at her Sandton apartment in Johannesburg.

“He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck,” Phongolo said in a statement.

“The suspect was arrested on Sunday 07 May 2023 after a case of common assault was reported at Sandton Police Station. It is alleged that the suspect assaulted the victim at the apartment in Sandton on Sunday.” The South African Police Service’s Mavela Masondo explained.

The gender-based violence allegedly took place in Sandton, Johannesburg.