Disruption of May Day celebration: Labour bars flights to Imo State

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Tuesday, announced the resolution of the Central Working Committee, CWC, to paralyse the aviation sector in Imo State over the alleged disruption of May Day celebrations in the State.

The NLC specifically notified its Lagos State Council to begin immediate mobilisation of its affiliate unions in the aviation sector in order to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos State for Owerri, the Imo State capital.

General Secretary of the Labour movement, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, disclosed this in an official letter addressed to the Lagos branch of the Congress.

NLC in the letter directed that the action begins on Wednesday by 12 midnight.

Ugboaja said an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NLC was immediately summoned shortly after the May Day celebrations were disrupted.

According to him, “As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo state yesterday by the Imo state Governor, an emergency CWC meeting of the NLC and TUC was held yesterday at the National Headquarters.

“It was resolved that we embark on a comprehensive industrial action against the State Government beginning from Wednesday the 3rd day of May 2023.

“Consequently, as part of our effort to enforce compliance, you are kindly requested to work with the TUC and other affiliates especially those in the aviation sector to ensure that no flight leaves the Lagos Airport to Owerri, Imo state starting from 12 Midnight today.

“Ensure that you put all effort to achieve full compliance. Do remain assured of the commitment of the leadership of the congress towards the protection of workers in all parts of this country.”

Recall that it was reported that there was a violent disruption of celebrations in Owerri, the Imo State over a yet-to-be-resolved issue that arose from the election of NLC in April where the State governor, Hope Uzodinma, was accused of interfering in the Congress affairs.