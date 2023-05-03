Disregard Apapa’s faction – LP Publicity Secretary tells Nigerians

The Labour Party (LP), has tasked Nigerians to disregard the activities of the acclaimed Lamidi Apapa led faction of the party and its planned illegal National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Bauchi.

LP Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja tagged “Labour Party on the Developments in the party particularly on the illegal NEC meeting holding in Bauchi”.

Ifoh thanked Nigerians for keeping faith with the party in its quest to reclaim the mandate given to it by the people through the tribunal.

“We also learnt though painfully that there will always be a judas in every twelve and in our own case, it is about six of our former leaders who are now suspended.

“A suspended Deputy National Chairman, choosed to betray the worthy course of reclaiming Nigeria by selling their conscience to the devil and made money their mammon.

“As I address you now, six of them, in furtherance of the directives from their paymasters, are meeting in Bauchi for a fake and unlawful National Executive Council (NEC).

” Surprisingly, this is coming barely two weeks after the party held its very successful NEC meeting in Asaba, Delta that was attended by all NEC members including the 36 state chairmen, secretaries and all members of the NWC,” he said.

Ifoh said that the NEC was attended by most of the elected members of the national assembly, leaders and presidential candidate of the party, trustees including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“Seated here in this hall are all the state chairmen of our party across all the 36 states and FCT.

“Only last night, all our 36 member-elect of the House of Representatives and our eight Senator-elect were represented in a caucus meeting held with the National Working Committee.

“Then again, I ask? who are these NEC members that will attend their jamboree in Bauchi,” he said.

Ifoh said that article 13:2A of LP’s constitution was clear on the composition of the NEC, which included state chairmen and secretaries and all other officers.

” We have it on good authourity that their sponsors are leaving nothing to chance and have vowed to continue to instigate crisis in Labour Party with the intention of benefiting from the instability which they hope will affect the party’s case at the tribunal,” he said.(NAN)